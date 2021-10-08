Left Menu

Panama to purchase 3 million more COVID-19 vaccines

Panama plans to offer booster doses to vulnerable segments of its population, including health workers, people who are immune-compromised, or older than 55 years. A country of some 4.2 million people, Panama also has vaccine tourism plans.

Reuters | Updated: 08-10-2021 09:02 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 09:02 IST
Panama is purchasing 3 million additional doses of the Pfizer Inc (PFE.N)/BioNTech SE vaccine against COVID-19 for its inoculation efforts next year, the government said on Thursday.

The $45 million order will bring the total number of Pfizer/Biontech vaccines bought by Central American country to 10 million. Panama plans to offer booster doses to vulnerable segments of its population, including health workers, people who are immune-compromised, or older than 55 years.

A country of some 4.2 million people, Panama also has vaccine tourism plans. Officialy registered infections since the pandemic began stood at 468,545 including 7,259 deaths, health ministry figures showed.

