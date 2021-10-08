Left Menu

India conducts 13,85,706 COVID-19 tests in last 24 hours

A total of 13,85,706 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Thursday, informed the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) today.

08-10-2021
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A total of 13,85,706 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Thursday, informed the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) today. A total of 58,00,43,190 tests have been conducted so far.

On Wednesday 14,31,819 COVID-19 tests had been conducted. Meanwhile, India reported 21,257 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

With this, the active cases in the country stand at 2,40,221. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

