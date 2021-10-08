Health News Roundup: Malaysia approves Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for booster dose; Japan secures 120 million more Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses for next year and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Malaysia approves Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for booster dose

Malaysia has granted conditional approval for the COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer and BioNTech to be used as a booster shot, the health ministry said on Friday. The approval allows the vaccine to be used only on adults aged 18 and above, at least six months after they have received their second dose, the ministry said in a statement.

Japan secures 120 million more Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses for next year

Japan has struck a deal with Pfizer Inc to be supplied with another 120 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from January 2022, its health ministry said on Friday. Japan kicked off its inoculation effort in February using imported doses of the shot developed by Pfizer and BioNTech SE. The country arranged to buy about 194 million doses in 2020 or enough for 97 million people.

Brazil in talks to buy up to 150 million Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for 2022

Brazil is in talks to buy up to 150 million doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for next year, according to a document sent by the Health Ministry to a Senate inquiry on Thursday. The document was shared with the inquiry, which is probing Brazil's handling of the pandemic after senators requested information on plans for the country's vaccination campaign next year.

Panama to purchase 3 million more COVID-19 vaccines

Panama is purchasing 3 million additional doses of the Pfizer Inc (PFE.N)/BioNTech SE vaccine against COVID-19 for its inoculation efforts next year, the government said on Thursday. The $45 million order will bring the total number of Pfizer/Biotech vaccines bought by Central American countries to 10 million.

African Union to start talks with WHO on malaria vaccine rollout

Africa will start talks with the World Health Organization about getting the first approved malaria vaccine to the continent as soon as possible, the African Union's top health official said on Thursday, amid calls for funding for drugs beyond COVID-19. John Nkengasong spoke a day after the WHO said RTS,S - or Mosquirix - developed by British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline should be widely given to children in Africa.

Explainer-What researchers say about the long-term effects of COVID-19

The World Health Organization (WHO) this week issued a definition for "long COVID," a term used to describe the persistent health problems that affect some survivors of COVID-19. Scientists are still working to understand the syndrome. Here is what they know so far. HOW DOES THE WHO DEFINE LONG COVID?

Biden calls on more U.S. businesses to require COVID-19 vaccinations

President Joe Biden on Thursday said more U.S. businesses should obligate workers to receive COVID-19 vaccinations, calling the move vital to ending the pandemic and sustaining the economy. "Today I'm calling on more employers to act," Biden said.

Texas abortion provider resumes services after judge blocks near-total ban

A day after a federal judge blocked Texas' near-total abortion ban, at least one provider in the state said it had resumed services on Thursday for patients seeking to terminate pregnancies beyond the law's limit of about six weeks. Amy Hagstrom Miller, chief executive of Whole Woman's Health, told reporters that since the law went into effect on Sept. 1, the provider with four clinics in Texas had put patients on a waiting list if their pregnancies had advanced beyond the legal limit.

As Sydney readies to exit lockdown, doctors fret re-opening is moving too fast

Australian doctors warned a too-rapid easing of COVID-19 curbs in Sydney could put pressure on health systems and risk lives, as the city prepares for key restrictions to be lifted next week after more than 100 days in lockdown. Stay-at-home orders are due to be lifted on Monday after New South Wales state this week hit its 70% target of full vaccination for its adult population, and owners of restaurants and other public venues are now scrambling to arrange supplies and staffing.

Finland joins Sweden and Denmark in limiting Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

Finland on Thursday paused the use of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for younger males due to reports of a rare cardiovascular side effect, joining Sweden and Denmark in limiting its use. Mika Salminen, director of the Finnish health institute, said Finland would instead give Pfizer's vaccine to men born in 1991 and later. Finland offers shots to people aged 12 and over.

