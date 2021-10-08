Aster MIMS Launches First ECMO Retrieval Ambulance System In South India

Left Menu

Dr. Mahesh B S Director, Department of Critical Care and ECMO, Shri Farhan Yasin Regional Director, Aster-North Kerala and Oman, Dr. Abraham Mammen CMS, Aster MIMS Calicut , Dr. Meenakshi Vijaya Kumar, Dr. Saji V.

PTI | Calicut | Updated: 08-10-2021 11:31 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 10:48 IST
ECMO is one of the most innovative treatments that can help save the lives of those whose heart and lung function are severely impaired. Currently, in this Covid Pandemic period, ECMO Centre in Calicut MIMS has the best success rate in India. ECMO care is needed for patients who are close to death. Therefore, transferring patients from other hospitals to ECMO centers in Aster MIMS is a big challenge.

To address this situation, Aster MIMS introduces the concept of ECMO Retrieval Ambulance for the first time in South India. Once the system becomes a reality, the ambulance ECMO system and experienced professionals will transfer the patient to the ECMO system from the hospital and will be taken safely to the ECMO center at Aster MIMS.

The project was inaugurated by Shri. Mohammed Riyaz (Hon. minister for public works). '' Aster MIMS has made an intervention that will lead to a big change in the healthcare sector in Kerala itself,'' said, Shri. Mohammed Riyas. Dr. Mahesh B S (Director, Department of Critical Care and ECMO), Shri Farhan Yasin (Regional Director, Aster-North Kerala and Oman), Dr. Abraham Mammen (CMS, Aster MIMS Calicut), Dr. Meenakshi Vijaya Kumar, Dr. Saji V. T, Dr. Jithin Jose, Dr. Rajesh Kumar J. ട, attended the Inaugural function.

About Malabar Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd (MIMS) Malabar Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd (MIMS) which commenced its operations in 2001, is a well-acclaimed health enterprise and one of the leading healthcare systems in Malabar and the only Quaternary Care Centre in North Malabar, assuring comprehensive health care services with a global standard. The 600-bedded multispecialty hospital is renowned for its excellent medical expertise, nursing care and quality diagnostic services.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

