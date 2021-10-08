England's R number estimated slightly higher
England's COVID-19 weekly reproduction "R" number was estimated between 0.9 and 1.1, the UK Health Security Agency said on Friday, with the daily growth rate also estimated to be slightly higher.
An R number between 0.9 and 1.1 means that for every 10 people infected, they will on average infect between 9 and 11 other people. Last week the R number was estimated between 0.8 and 1.1.
The daily growth of infections was estimated between -1% and +2%, compared to from -3% and +1% last week.
