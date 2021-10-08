Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspections - media; WHO says 'near' to solving issues on Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspections - media

Russia has repeatedly delayed inspections by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) necessary for the certification of its Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in the European Union, the EU's ambassador to Moscow was quoted as saying on Friday. The Sputnik V vaccine, widely used in Russia and approved for use in more than 70 countries, is undergoing a review by the World Health Organization and the EMA.

WHO says 'near' to solving issues on Russia's Sputnik V vaccine

A World Health Organization spokesperson said on Friday that the health agency was "near" to resolving issues on Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, without giving a date for a potential emergency use listing. "We are slowly solving most of the issues ...," Fadela Chaib said at a Geneva briefing.

UK to offer extra COVID shots to trial participants for travel

Britain will offer additional COVID-19 shots to participants in clinical trials for coronavirus vaccines that have not yet been approved in order to let them travel, the health ministry said on Friday. People enrolled in trials for shots made by the likes of Novavax and Valneva have been in limbo, as the shots have not been approved, ruling them out of agreements to allow people to travel.

England's COVID-19 prevalence rises again to highest since August - ONS

The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England increased to around 1 in 70 people in the week ending Oct 2, Britain's Office for National Statistics said on Friday, reaching its highest level since the end of August. The ONS said that prevalence of infections had risen for its second straight week, having been at 1 in 85 people in the previous week.

Factbox-Countries respond to heart inflammation risk from mRNA shots

Some countries have halted altogether or are giving only one dose of COVID shots based on so-called mRNA technology to teens following reports of possible rare cardiovascular side effects. Europe's drug regulator said in July it had found a possible link between a very rare inflammatory heart condition and COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna.

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: England's COVID-19 prevalence rises again

Denmark says Moderna vaccine remains available to under-18s

The Danish Health Agency said on Friday that it was continuing to offer Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine to under-18s, and that a statement on Wednesday suggesting a suspension had in fact been a miscommunication. "The Danish recommendations have not been changed," the agency said.

Merck drug less effective against moderate COVID - India regulatory source

Merck & Co's experimental antiviral drug molnupiravir has not shown "significant efficacy" against moderate COVID-19, a source with the Drug Controller General of India said. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd wants to discontinue a late-stage trial of molnupiravir in moderate COVID-19 patients, the regulator's expert committee said on Friday.

ChemoCentryx's drug gets U.S. FDA nod to treat rare autoimmune disease

ChemoCentryx Inc said on Friday the U.S. health agency approved its lead drug for treating a rare, fatal autoimmune disease, sending the biopharmaceutical company's shares up by more than 70%. The company said the drug, called avacopan and sold under the brand name Tavneos, was expected to be available to clinicians and patients in the next few weeks.

As Sydney readies to exit lockdown, doctors fret re-opening is moving too fast

Australian doctors warned a too-rapid easing of COVID-19 curbs in Sydney could put pressure on health systems and risk lives, as the city prepares for key restrictions to be relaxed next week after more than 100 days in lockdown. Stay-at-home orders are due to be lifted on Monday after New South Wales state this week hit its 70% target of full vaccination for its adult population, and owners of restaurants and other public venues are now scrambling to arrange supplies and staffing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)