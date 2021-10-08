Left Menu

UN health agency issues definition of post COVID-19 condition to aid treatment

The first official clinical definition of living with “post COVID” sickness, has been agreed upon following global consultation and released to help boost treatment for sufferers, the UN World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday.

UN News | Updated: 08-10-2021 19:19 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 19:19 IST
UN health agency issues definition of post COVID-19 condition to aid treatment
The first official clinical definition of living with “post COVID” sickness, has been agreed upon following global consultation and released to help boost treatment for sufferers, the UN World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday.

The emerging illness, which is also referred to as “long COVID” among many other similar iterations, occurs in individuals who have had confirmed or probable new coronavirus infections, “usually three months on from the onset of the COVID-19 (and) with symptoms that last for at least two months and cannot be explained by an alternative diagnosis” said Dr Janet Diaz, Head, Clinical Management, WHO.

Under the microscope

Until now, a lack of clarity among healthcare professionals about the condition has complicated efforts in advancing research and treatment, WHO explained, in a document detailing its reasons for pursuing a globally standardized clinical case definition.

Speaking at UN Geneva, the WHO official explained that symptoms include “fatigue, shortness of breath, cognitive disfunction, but also others which generally have an impact on everyday functioning. Symptoms may be new-onset, following the initial recovery from the acute episode, or persist from the initial illness. And then symptoms can also fluctuate or relapse over time.”

Full recovery

In issuing the definition, WHO noted that most patients who suffer from COVID-19 fully recover, although some suffer “long-term effects on several body systems, including pulmonary, cardiovascular and nervous systems, as well as psychological effects”. These effects can happen irrespective of the initial severity of infection; they also occur more frequently in women, middle age, and in those who displayed more symptoms initially.

Describing the new definition as “an important step forward” in standardizing the recognition of patients with post COVID-19 condition, Dr Diaz said it was the UN agency’s hope that “it will help clinicians and health workers recognize patients and start them on appropriate treatments and interventions and clear pathways.

We hope that policymakers and health systems will set up and implement integrated health models to care for these patients.”

No test

Although several tests exist for the initial COVID-19 infection, there is no such solution for post COVID-19 condition, and it is still unclear exactly what triggers it in sufferers.

“Is it viral persistence, and/or, is there microthrombosis (or) some problem with the vasculature,” Dr Diaz said, outlining some of the current thinking among scientists carrying out research in the field. “And/or is there problems of autoimmunity, or the immune system that is disfunctioning and that’s causing some of the symptoms?”

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pill; White House adviser: Pfizer vaccine for kids may be ready by Thanksgiving and more

Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pil...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in Indian Wells; Motor racing-F1 veteran Grosjean passes Indy 500 rookie test and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in I...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, more vaccine needed, says health agency; WHO backs malaria vaccine rollout for Africa's children in major breakthrough and more

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021