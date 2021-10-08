35 school students found Covid positive in HP
Sixty-seven persons, including 35 students at a school, were tested positive for COVID-19 here on Friday, an official said.
This took the number of active cases to 317 in the district, he said.
According to the official, 35 students of the Navodaya Vidyalaya at Doongri in Hamirpur were found to be Covid positive Friday, while 11 were earlier tested positive for the virus, he added.
The district has recorded 281 Covid-related deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.
