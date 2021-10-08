UK records 127 COVID-19 deaths, 36,060 new cases
Reuters | Manchester | Updated: 08-10-2021 20:40 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 20:37 IST
Britain recorded 127 deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test on Friday, a slight increase on a day earlier when 122 people died, government data showed.
The figures also showed that 36,060 new COVID cases on Friday, lower than a day earlier when 40,701 were recorded.
