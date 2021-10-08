35 students among 193 new Covid patients in HP

Left Menu

Thirty-five Navodaya Vidyalaya students are among 193 new COVID-19 patients detected in Himachal Pradesh, which reported two infection deaths on Friday, a state health official said.So far, the virus has claimed 3,680 lives in the state, where the infection count has risen to 2,20,254, including 1,66,49 in Hamirpur, he added.The official said earlier too, 11 students of Navodaya Vidyalaya at Doongri in Hamirpur were found Covid positive.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 08-10-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 20:46 IST
Thirty-five Navodaya Vidyalaya students are among 193 new COVID-19 patients detected in Himachal Pradesh, which reported two infection deaths on Friday, a state health official said.

So far, the virus has claimed 3,680 lives in the state, where the infection count has risen to 2,20,254, including 1,66,49 in Hamirpur, he added.

The official said earlier too, 11 students of Navodaya Vidyalaya at Doongri in Hamirpur were found Covid positive. The 35 students are among 67 people found Covid positive in Hamirpur district, he said, adding that a total of 193 cases were detected in the state.

Two men, aged 74 and 82, died in Hamirpur district, the official said.

Meanwhile, 193 more patients recovered from the infection. The number of active cases now stands at 1,402, including 379 in Hamirpur, he said. The overall recoveries so far have reached 2,15,155, he added. PTI DJI CORR RDK RDK

