Singapore reports highest-ever single-day rise in COVID-19 cases

Reuters | Updated: 08-10-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 20:47 IST
Singapore's health ministry reported 3,590 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic, while it recorded six new deaths.

A recent spike in infections after the relaxation of some restrictions has prompted Singapore to pause further reopening. It also tightened curbs from last week that limited social gatherings to two people and made work from home a default.

More than 80% of Singapore's population has been vaccinated against the virus.

