Italy reports 30 coronavirus deaths on Friday, 3,023 new cases

Italy reported 30 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday against 41 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 3,023 from 2,938. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 383 from a previous 403. Some 271,556 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 297,356, the health ministry said.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 08-10-2021 21:02 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 21:01 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Italy reported 30 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday against 41 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 3,023 from 2,938. Italy has registered 131,228 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.7 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 2,742 on Friday, down from 2,824 a day earlier. There were 17 new admissions to intensive care units, decreasing from 24 on Thursday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 383 from a previous 403.

Some 271,556 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 297,356, the health ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

