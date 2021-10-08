Left Menu

J-K reports 100 new Covid cases

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 08-10-2021 22:01 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 22:01 IST
J-K reports 100 new Covid cases
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir on Friday recorded 100 fresh cases of the coronavirus, taking the number of infections to 3,30,352, while no new death due to the virus was reported in the past 24 hours, officials said.

Eight of the fresh cases were from the Jammu division and 92 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, the officials said.

They said Srinagar district recorded a maximum of 47 new cases, followed by 14 cases in Budgam district.

There are 1,099 active cases in the union territory, while the number of recovered patients was 3,24,827, the officials said.

The death toll from the pandemic stands at 4,426 in the UT.

Meanwhile, the officials said the mucormycosis (black fungus) tally remained unchanged at 46 in the union territory as no fresh case was reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pill; White House adviser: Pfizer vaccine for kids may be ready by Thanksgiving and more

Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pil...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in Indian Wells; Motor racing-F1 veteran Grosjean passes Indy 500 rookie test and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in I...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, more vaccine needed, says health agency; WHO backs malaria vaccine rollout for Africa's children in major breakthrough and more

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021