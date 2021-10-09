Left Menu

Assam mobile theatre groups can now start performing again, following Covid norms

PTI | Dergaon | Updated: 09-10-2021 00:22 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 00:22 IST
The Assam government on Friday allowed mobile theatres to resume functioning on certain conditions due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Health Minister Keshab Mahanta said.

Mobile theatre groups, which are popular in Assam, travel from place to place with actors and support staff and perform in makeshift halls. Their shows were closed since March last year when the lockdown was imposed.

Releasing the Standard Operating Procedure for mobile theatres, Mahanta said the groups would have to inform district authorities that they will follow the SOP.

Actors, actresses and others involved in a show would have to be fully vaccinated and the groups need to submit proof in this regard to the administration.

All involved in a production have to be tested for Covid-19 every 15 days and the state government would facilitate it, Mahanta said.

Seating arrangements for the audience should be made in a way so that social distance prevails. Spectators must wear masks while hand sanitiser should be kept at the entrance of the venue, according to the SOP.

Performances have to end before the onset of night curfew, the minister said.

The present SOPs may be modified depending on the Covid-19 situation, he informed. Permission for shows will not be granted near containment zones.

Legal action will be taken against groups found violating the SOP, the minister said.

