Left Menu

New Ebola case confirmed in eastern Congo -lab report

Three of the baby's neighbours presented symptoms consistent with Ebola last month and then died, the report said, but none were tested for the virus. It is not unusual for sporadic cases to occur following a major outbreak, health experts say.

Reuters | Kinshasa | Updated: 09-10-2021 01:33 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 01:25 IST
New Ebola case confirmed in eastern Congo -lab report
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@WHOAFRO)
  • Country:
  • Congo

A case of Ebola has been confirmed in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, according to an internal report on Friday from the national biomedical laboratory, five months after the end of the most recent outbreak there.

Congo's health minister declined to confirm the information, but said a statement would be published shortly. It was not immediately known if the case was related to the 2018-2020 outbreak that killed more than 2,200 people in eastern Congo, or the flare-up that killed six this year.

The report from the biomedical lab, the INRB, said the positive result came from a two-year-old in a densely-populated neighbourhood of the city of Beni, one of the epicentres of the 2018-2020 outbreak, which was the second deadliest on record. Three of the baby's neighbours presented symptoms consistent with Ebola last month and then died, the report said, but none were tested for the virus.

It is not unusual for sporadic cases to occur following a major outbreak, health experts say. Particles of the virus can remain present in semen for months after recovery from an infection. Congo has recorded 11 outbreaks since the disease, which causes severe vomiting and diarrhoea and is spread through contact with body fluids, was discovered near its Ebola River in 1976.

The country's equatorial forests have been a breeding ground for the virus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet please' - Wimbledon proud to stay silent on issues, says CEO and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet pl...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; Soccer-'No more silence': NWSL players return to the field and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; Soccer-'N...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspections - media; WHO says 'near' to solving issues on Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021