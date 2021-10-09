Health News Roundup: As Brazil nears 600,000 COVID-19 deaths, vaccines offer hope worst is over; U.S. CDC advisers to review Moderna, J&J COVID-19 booster shots this month and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

U.S. administers more than 400 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

The United States has administered 400,669,422 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Friday morning and distributed 485,713,525 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 399,552,444 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Thursday out of 482,326,275 doses delivered.

Two Indian drugmakers to end trials of generic Merck pill for moderate COVID-19

Two Indian drugmakers have requested permission to end late-stage trials of their generic versions of Merck & Co's oral antiviral drug molnupiravir for moderate COVID-19, raising questions about how effective the experimental medicine is for that group of patients. The Indian drug regulator's internal expert committee disclosed on its website that Aurobindo Pharma Ltd and MSN Laboratories had presented interim clinical trial data for this group of patients and asked to end the trials.

As Brazil nears 600,000 COVID-19 deaths, vaccines offer hope worst is over

Brazil was set on Friday to become the second country in the world to pass 600,000 COVID-19 deaths, a dark milestone for a government that has been sharply criticized by health experts for mismanaging the outbreak. The country has ramped up vaccinations after a slow start, however, and there are signs infections are finally ebbing. More than 70% of Brazilians have received a first dose, compared to 65% in the United States, which passed 600,000 deaths in June.

Delta does not appear to make children sicker; Secondary immune response stronger after infection than after shot

Delta variant does not appear to make children sicker

U.S. CDC advisers to review Moderna, J&J COVID-19 booster shots this month

Independent advisers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will meet later this month to make recommendations on booster doses of Moderna Inc and Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccines, the agency said on Friday. The meetings, on October 20-21, are scheduled a week after advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration weigh in on the need for booster doses of the two vaccines.

Italy widens COVID-19 vaccine booster campaign to frail and over 60s

Italy has decided to provide a booster shot of Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine to frail people regardless of their age as well as people aged 60 and over, the health ministry said on Friday. The booster dose would be available on condition that at least six months have passed since people completed their primary vaccination cycle, the ministry said in a statement.

Moderna aims to deliver 1 billion more vaccine doses to low-income countries in 2022

Moderna Inc said on Friday it aims to deliver one billion doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to low-income countries in 2022, in addition to the doses it has already committed to the global vaccine-sharing platform COVAX. These vaccines will be part of the 2-3 billion doses the company had forecast to produce next year.

New Ebola case confirmed in eastern Congo -lab report

A case of Ebola has been confirmed in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, according to an internal report on Friday from the national biomedical laboratory, five months after the end of the most recent outbreak there. Congo's health minister declined to confirm the information, but said a statement would be published shortly.

Roche says Alzheimer's therapy gets U.S. breakthrough designation

Roche said on Friday its gantenerumab antibody had received breakthrough therapy designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Like many other drug prospects to treat this debilitating disease, gantenerumab is designed to neutralise beta-amyloid plaques seen as a driver behind brain cell death.

Govt to control distribution of GSK/Vir COVID-19 antibody in U.S. - FDA

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday distribution of GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology's antibody treatment for COVID-19 would be controlled by the government. The drug was authorized by the FDA in May but no supply deal was signed at the time with the U.S. government, which is already distributing rival treatments by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and Eli Lilly.

