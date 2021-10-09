Brazil passes 600,000 COVID-19 deaths, Health Ministry says
Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 09-10-2021 02:29 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 02:29 IST
Brazil has registered more than 600,000 deaths due to COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Friday, making it the second country in the world to pass that milestone after the United States.
Brazil registered 18,172 new cases of coronavirus and 615 additional deaths on Friday, according to ministry data.
