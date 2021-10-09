Left Menu

Brazil has lined up 350 million COVID-19 vaccine doses for 2022, Health Minster says

Reuters | Updated: 09-10-2021 03:27 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 03:27 IST
Brazil's Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga said on Friday the country has already acquired, or is in advanced talks to secure, around 350 million vaccine doses for 2022.

Queiroga said that although Sinovac's Coronavac vaccine was not currently part of plans for the national campaign next year, it could be incorporated if it receives full approval from Brazil's health regulator.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

