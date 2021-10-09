Left Menu

U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-10-2021 03:48 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 03:48 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States will accept the use by international visitors of COVID-19 vaccines authorized by U.S. regulators or the World Health Organization, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said late on Friday.

A CDC spokeswoman said, "Six vaccines that are FDA authorized/approved or listed for emergency use by WHO will meet the criteria for travel to the U.S."

