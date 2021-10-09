Left Menu

Anxiety surged during pandemic, particularly among women - study

Young people suffered as school closures kept them away from friends, and many women found themselves bearing the brunt of household work and facing an increased risk of domestic violence, the researchers said. The study, led by academics at the University of Queensland, Australia, recorded 76 million additional cases of anxiety disorders and 53 million of major depressive disorder as COVID-19 spread in 2020.

Reuters | Updated: 09-10-2021 04:00 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 04:00 IST
Anxiety surged during pandemic, particularly among women - study

The COVID-19 pandemic led to a surge in anxiety and major depressive disorders across the world, particularly among women and young people, a study published in the Lancet on Friday found. Young people suffered as school closures kept them away from friends, and many women found themselves bearing the brunt of household work and facing an increased risk of domestic violence, the researchers said.

The study, led by academics at the University of Queensland, Australia, recorded 76 million additional cases of anxiety disorders and 53 million of major depressive disorder as COVID-19 spread in 2020. "Sadly, for numerous reasons, women were always more likely to be worse affected by the social and economic consequences of the pandemic," study co-author Alize Ferrari said.

"Additional caring and household responsibilities tend to fall on women, and because women are more likely to be victims of domestic violence, which increased at various stages of the pandemic." School closures and other curbs limited "young people’s ability to learn and interact with their peers," she added.

The research included 48 previously conducted studies from around the world, and pulled together their findings in a meta-analysis to quantify the prevalence of mental health disorders in 204 countries and territories in 2020. That made it "the first global insight into the burden of depressive and anxiety disorders during the pandemic," the authors of a linked comment piece who were not involved in the study said.

It found there was an estimated 28% increase in cases of major depressive disorder, to 246 million cases, up from an estimated 193 million cases had the pandemic not happened. There was a similar 26% increase in estimated cases of anxiety, with an estimated 374 million cases compared to 298 million without the pandemic.

The authors of the study warned that there was a lack of high quality data on the impact of the pandemic on mental health in many poorer countries, adding extrapolated estimates for those countries should be interpreted with caution.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet please' - Wimbledon proud to stay silent on issues, says CEO and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet pl...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; Soccer-'No more silence': NWSL players return to the field and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; Soccer-'N...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspections - media; WHO says 'near' to solving issues on Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021