Mexico reports 7,158 new COVID-19 cases, 489 more deaths

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 09-10-2021 04:01 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 04:01 IST
Mexico's health ministry on Friday reported 7,158 new cases of COVID-19 in the country and 489 more deaths, bringing the overall number of infections since the pandemic began to 3,714,392 and the death toll to 281,610.

It has previously said these numbers are likely significantly higher than those reported.

