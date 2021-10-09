Left Menu

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 09-10-2021 15:18 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 14:09 IST
Tokyo daily coronavirus cases fall to one-year low 82
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Japan

Tokyo's government said on Saturday that new daily infections of COVID-19 in the Japanese capital declined to 82, the lowest since Oct. 19 last year.

Cases have been on the decline since peaking at more than 5,000 a day in August in a wave driven by the highly infectious Delta variant. Tokyo and much of Japan last week exited a state of emergency that had lasted for almost six months.

