Tokyo daily coronavirus cases fall to one-year low 82
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 09-10-2021 15:18 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 14:09 IST
Tokyo's government said on Saturday that new daily infections of COVID-19 in the Japanese capital declined to 82, the lowest since Oct. 19 last year.
Cases have been on the decline since peaking at more than 5,000 a day in August in a wave driven by the highly infectious Delta variant. Tokyo and much of Japan last week exited a state of emergency that had lasted for almost six months.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
