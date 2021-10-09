Left Menu

MP: HC directs authorities to continue to conduct drive against dengue in Jabalpur

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has directed the Jabalpur district collector and the municipal commissioner to continue with the drive to educate people through different modes to contain the spread of dengue in Jabalpur.The order passed on Friday was made available on Saturday.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has directed the Jabalpur district collector and the municipal commissioner to continue with the drive to educate people through different modes to contain the spread of dengue in Jabalpur.

The order passed on Friday was made available on Saturday. Jabalpur accounts for 693 cases of dengue since January 18, Ajay Kureel, spokesperson of the Jabalpur-based Seth Govind Das District Hospital told PTI on Saturday.

According to another health officer, the highest number of dengue cases- more than 1,200- has been reported from the Mandsaur district in Madhya Pradesh so far since January 1. He said the cases might have crossed over the 6,200 mark in Madhya Pradesh so far since January 1. “We direct the collector, Jabalpur, and commissioner, Jabalpur Municipal Corporation, to continue to undertake the drive for raising the awareness among the public by the use of loudspeaker and also putting hoardings/pamphlets on important sites to educate people for the steps required to be taken to contain the spread of dengue in the city,” a division bench comprising Chief Justice M Rafiq and Justice PK Kaurav said. The high court issued the order on a PIL (Public Interest Litigation) filed by Saurabh Sharma seeking direction to the authorities to prevent the spread of diseases like dengue which allegedly spread due to the lack of cleanliness in the municipal limits.

“The respondents have taken all necessary steps including regular fogging of the affected areas to contain the spread of dengue and municipal authorities are getting regular surveys conducted in areas where water is accumulated and where larvae are found, the fines are being imposed”, the order said.

The high court said it is contended that municipal authorities are regularly in touch with the hospitals to identify the areas from where the dengue patients are coming and in those areas steps are being taken for fogging of the affected areas.

