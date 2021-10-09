ISCCM urges Centre to set up critical care units, cites possibility of third wave

The ISCCM on Saturday urged the central government to pre-plan setting up of fully functional critical care units with trained personnel, citing possibilities of the third wave of COVID-19. Commemorating their 28th Foundation Day, the Indian Society for Critical Care Medicine (ISCCM) organized a two-day research conclave with an endeavour to put Indian physicians in the forefront of clinical research in the near future.

The sessions highlighted the importance of a critical care unit in hospitals, which act as lifelines in salvaging patients from moribund conditions and the dire need for skilled and technically updated facility, which can never be over-emphasized, an ISCCM statement said.

It said the entire medical fraternity paid homage to the brave soldiers whose lives were unfairly cut short amid the pandemic and also pledged to support their bereaved families through their loss. The brainstorming session witnessed a gathering of over 450 participants including physicians, specialists, nurses and technicians, according to the statement.

"Since the purpose, aim and goal of ISCCM is continued education, research, the spread of knowledge and skill development in the field of critical care medicine, our primary function is to provide a platform to all the practitioners of critical care medicine to brainstorm new concepts and ideas alongside regular discussions of academic interest,'' said Dr. Deepak Govil, President, Indian Society for Critical Care Medicine.

''Witnessing a huge deficit in ''critical care specialists, nurses, and technicians in the country that was glaringly showcased at the forefront amid the pandemic crisis, ISCCM strives to train personnel both academically and develop the appropriate skills required to curb down the gap,'' he added.

According to Govil, Indian Critical care is at par with international standards and it is ''only a matter of time that we prove the same to the world at large''.

''Intensive care should be made more accessible and affordable to the common man. This is where the ISCCM steps in and contributes its knowledge and skill,'' the doctor said.

The theme of the ISCCM day celebration this year has been in keeping with the devastation of the COVID-19 pandemic on the medical fraternity.

The two-day conclave will also cover a host of exciting activities like drawing photography, e-poster, extempore competitions.

