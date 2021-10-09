Left Menu

Govt should set up critical care units at grassroot levels, says ISCCM

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2021 15:45 IST
ISCCM seminar. Image Credit: ANI
The Government needs to look into setting up critical care units at grassroot levels to take the pressure off tertiary care centres, said the Indian Society for Critical Care Medicine (ISCCM) on Saturday. Intensive care should be made more accessible and affordable to the common man, it added.

"There is a huge deficit in critical care specialists, nurses and technicians in the country and this fact has come glaringly to the forefront in the wake of the COVID 19 pandemic," ISCCM's President Dr Deepak Govil said. "The Government of India needs to look into setting up of fully functional state of art ICUs at district and taluka levels with trained personnel manning them at the earliest, to take the pressure off tertiary care centres. Intensive care should be made more accessible and affordable to the common man," Govil added.

During their 28th foundation day, the society also highlighted the importance of a critical care unit in hospitals that act as lifelines in salvaging patients from moribund conditions and the dire need for a skilled and technically updated facility. ISCCM, in a press release, said that medical education in critical care is a continuous process from the start to the very end of one's career. Likewise, technological advancement is a continuous process and critical care specialists are required to be kept updated on the latest in devices used in the facility. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

