Left Menu

AP records 629 fresh Covid-19 cases

PTI | Vijayawada | Updated: 09-10-2021 18:14 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 18:14 IST
AP records 629 fresh Covid-19 cases
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh added another 629 fresh cases to its Covid-19 tally, which now climbed to 20,56,628 on Saturday.

In the 24 hours ending 9 am today, the state reported 797 recoveries and eight deaths, the latest bulletin said.

The number of active cases declined to 8,134 after a total of 20,34,244 recoveries and 14,250 deaths, it said.

Chittoor district logged the highest 104 fresh cases, while eight districts recorded more than 20 cases each.

Four districts added less than 20 new cases each in 24 hours.

Prakasam district had three fresh fatalities, Krishna two, Chittoor, East Godavari and Visakhapatnam one each in a day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 7 Pro India units

MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 7 Pro India units

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet please' - Wimbledon proud to stay silent on issues, says CEO and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet pl...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspections - media; WHO says 'near' to solving issues on Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021