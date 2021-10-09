Left Menu

Russia hits another record daily death toll

Russia has reached another record daily death toll from COVID-19, with 968 deaths registered on Saturday.The national coronavirus task force has reported a persistent rise, with nearly daily records in October. Its about 100 more daily deaths than in late September.The task force also reported more than 29,000 new daily infections.

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 09-10-2021 19:16 IST
Russia hits another record daily death toll
