Left Menu

Delhi: OPD services at RML to now remain open on Sundays

The Out Patient Department (OPD) services at Delhi's Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences (ABVIMS) and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital will now also be open on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 20:44 IST
Delhi: OPD services at RML to now remain open on Sundays
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Out Patient Department (OPD) services at Delhi's Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences (ABVIMS) and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital will now also be open on Sunday. According to a circular issued by the hospital, nine selected specialities will be open on Sundays, starting from October 10.

Departments department whose OPDs will be operational on Sunday includes-- Medicines, Surgery, Obs and Gynae, Orthopedics, Eye, ENT, Paediatrics, Urology and pharmacy. "The registration timings for the OPD will be from 8.30 am to 11.30 am," said the circular.

Earlier today, the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare in a statement said the OPD services at Centre-run hospitals--Safdarjung, Ram Manohar Lohia and Lady Hardinge--in Delhi will now remain open on Sundays. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 7 Pro India units

MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 7 Pro India units

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet please' - Wimbledon proud to stay silent on issues, says CEO and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet pl...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspections - media; WHO says 'near' to solving issues on Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021