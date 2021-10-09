Left Menu

Singapore reports highest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases

Reuters | Updated: 09-10-2021 21:01 IST
Singapore reports highest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases

Singapore's health ministry reported 3,703 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic, while it recorded 11 new deaths from the disease.

A recent spike in infections after the relaxation of some restrictions has prompted Singapore to pause further reopening. It also tightened curbs from last week that limited social gatherings to two people and made work from home a default.

More than 80% of Singapore's population has been vaccinated against the virus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

