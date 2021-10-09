Left Menu

Kudos to every person who is making India's vaccination drive success: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lauded India's ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive and said kudos to people who are making India's vaccination drive a success.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2021 22:16 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 22:16 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lauded India's ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive and said kudos to people who are making India's vaccination drive a success. Replying to a tweet by Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, the Prime Minister wrote, "This is just one example of the monumental effort put in by every stakeholder to ensure our fellow citizens get vaccinated. Kudos to each and every person who is making India's vaccination drive a success."

Earlier today, Mandaviya in a tweet shared a video depicting the hard work of health care workers who travel to risky terrains to get the people vaccinated. "The world's largest and fastest vaccination campaign is progressing successfully today due to the hard work of these health workers who are going to vaccinate even in inaccessible areas by taking great risks. Their contribution in securing the country will always be remembered," tweeted Mandaviya.

Union Health Minister Mandaviya interacted with Principal Secretaries and Mission Directors (National Health Mission) of all major states earlier today and reviewed the progress of COVID-19 vaccination there. As per the Union Health Ministry's press release, during the meeting, Mandaviya underlined that the immediate milestone in India's COVID-19 vaccination journey is the completion of the administration of 100 crore doses. India has so far administered 94 crore vaccine doses.

The states of Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal took part in the meeting. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

