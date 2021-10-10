Brazil has 404 COVID deaths in 24 hours - ministry
Brazil on Friday became the second country in the world after the United States to pass 600,000 COVID-19 deaths, and the official death toll has now risen to 600,829, with 21,567,181 cases registered since the pandemic began. There are signs, however, that infections in Brazil are finally ebbing, as the country ramps up vaccinations after a slow start.
Brazil has had 16,451 new cases of the coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 404 deaths from COVID-19, the health ministry said on Saturday. Brazil on Friday became the second country in the world after the United States to pass 600,000 COVID-19 deaths, and the official death toll has now risen to 600,829, with 21,567,181 cases registered since the pandemic began.
There are signs, however, that infections in Brazil are finally ebbing, as the country ramps up vaccinations after a slow start. More than 70% of Brazilians have received a first dose, compared to 65% in the United States.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Brazil
- Brazilians
- United
- United States
ALSO READ
Brazil confident to have 8 EPL players for October WC Qualifiers
Soccer-Brazil defender Alves to not sign for any club until 2022
Brazil registers 15,688 new cases of coronavirus and 537 new deaths -health ministry
Soccer-Matildas to play at home after 18 months in Brazil series
Fourth member of Brazil's delegation to U.N. tests positive for COVID-19