Left Menu

Brazil has 404 COVID deaths in 24 hours - ministry

Brazil on Friday became the second country in the world after the United States to pass 600,000 COVID-19 deaths, and the official death toll has now risen to 600,829, with 21,567,181 cases registered since the pandemic began. There are signs, however, that infections in Brazil are finally ebbing, as the country ramps up vaccinations after a slow start.

Reuters | Updated: 10-10-2021 03:41 IST | Created: 10-10-2021 03:41 IST
Brazil has 404 COVID deaths in 24 hours - ministry

Brazil has had 16,451 new cases of the coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 404 deaths from COVID-19, the health ministry said on Saturday. Brazil on Friday became the second country in the world after the United States to pass 600,000 COVID-19 deaths, and the official death toll has now risen to 600,829, with 21,567,181 cases registered since the pandemic began.

There are signs, however, that infections in Brazil are finally ebbing, as the country ramps up vaccinations after a slow start. More than 70% of Brazilians have received a first dose, compared to 65% in the United States.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Flu season paired with COVID-19 presents the threat of a ‘twindemic,’ making the need for vaccination all the more urgent

Flu season paired with COVID-19 presents the threat of a ‘twindemic,’ making...

 United States
2
OnePlus 9RT 5G to come with Snapdragon 888 SoC, 120Hz E4 AMOLED display

OnePlus 9RT 5G to come with Snapdragon 888 SoC, 120Hz E4 AMOLED display

 China
3
Health News Roundup: Two Indian drugmakers to end trials of generic Merck pill for moderate COVID-19; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: Two Indian drugmakers to end trials of generic Merck pi...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: United Steelworkers accuse Exxon of union busting at Texas refinery; Two wealthy dads convicted in first U.S. college admissions scandal trial and more

US Domestic News Roundup: United Steelworkers accuse Exxon of union busting ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021