Mexico reports 6,153 new COVID-19 cases, 348 more deaths

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 10-10-2021 04:37 IST | Created: 10-10-2021 04:37 IST
  Country:
  • Mexico

Mexico's health ministry on Saturday reported 6,153 new cases of COVID-19 in the country and 348 more deaths, bringing the overall number of infections since the pandemic began to 3,720,545 and the death toll to 281,958.

It has previously said the numbers are likely significantly higher than those reported.

