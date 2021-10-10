Left Menu

India reports 18,166 fresh COVID-19 infections, lowest in over 7 months

India reported 18,166 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, the lowest in over 7 months (214 days), informed the Union Health Ministry on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2021 10:37 IST | Created: 10-10-2021 10:37 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India reported 18,166 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, the lowest in over 7 months (214 days), informed the Union Health Ministry on Sunday. India reported 214 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. The death toll in the country now stands at 4,50,589.

The active caseload of the country is presently at 2,30,971, which is the lowest in 208 days, and constitutes 0.68 per cent of the country's total positive cases, the ministry said. As per a statement issued by the Union Health Ministry, as many as 23,624 patients recovered from the COVID-19 virus in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally of the recovered patients, since the beginning of the pandemic, to 3,32,71,915.

Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 97.99 per cent, the highest since March 2020. A total of 12,83,212 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, the ministry said. So far, India has conducted over 58.25 crores (58,25,95,693) COVID tests.

As the testing capacity improves across the country, the weekly positivity rate at 1.57 per cent remains less than 3 per cent for over 3 months (107 days) now. The ministry also informed that the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 1.42 per cent. "The daily positivity rate has remained below 3 per cent for last 41 days and below 5 per cent for over 4 months (124 consecutive days) now."

With the administration of 66,85,415 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed the landmark of 94 crores (94,70,10,175), as per provisional reports till 7 am today. As per the ministry, this has been achieved through 92,12,314 sessions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

