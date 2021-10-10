Left Menu

Kerala reports 10,691 new COVID-19 cases, 85 deaths

Kerala reported a total of 10,691 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the health bulletin issued by the State Health Department on Sunday.

ANI | Kerala | Updated: 10-10-2021 19:06 IST | Created: 10-10-2021 19:06 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Kerala reported a total of 10,691 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the health bulletin issued by the State Health Department on Sunday. According to the department, 12,655 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 46,56,866.

With 85 more deaths, the death tally in the state has mounted to 26,258. 81,914 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The active cases in the state stand at 1,11,083. (ANI)

