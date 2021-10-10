Ahmedabad civic body gives edible oil pouches, phones to increase vaccination pace

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) in Gujarat, in order to encourage people in slums pockets to get vaccinated against COVID-19 so as to achieve 100 per cent first dose target, is offering 1-litre edible oil pouches and a lucky draw scheme with mobile phones as prizes.

Vaccine hesitancy has been observed in some slum pockets here and the move was aimed at overcoming it, an AMC official said, adding that 10,000 edible oil pouches were distributed to those who got their vaccine jabs on Saturday.

The number of pouches distributed reached 20,000 on Sunday, while 25 people have also won mobile phones worth Rs 10,000 each so far as part of the lucky draw, he said.

''As part of the COVID-19 vaccination mega drive from October 9 to ensure 100 per cent eligible people get their first dose of the vaccine, beneficiaries in slum areas identified by the urban health centres were offered 1-litre pouch of edible oil with the help of Yuva Unstoppable organisation as part of its CSR activity,'' the AMC said in its release.

''In a slum in Chandlodia, we have so far distributed 183 pouches of edible oil to as many beneficiaries after giving them vaccination shots,'' said Dr Rajnikant Hemraj, Medical Officer, AMC.

Around 98 per cent of eligible beneficiaries in the city have received the first dose of the vaccine, the AMC said in its release.

It said 68,32,514 doses have been administered in the city so far, comprising 45,46,745 people who have got their first dose, and 22,85,769 who have been administered the second one as well.

The first dose of the vaccine is mandatory for entry into BRTS bus service, Kankaria lakefront, zoo, Sabarmati riverfront, libraries, gymkhanas, swimming pools, sports complexes, city civic centre, and all other buildings of AMC.

The AMC has also made provisions to vaccinate at home those who are above 50 or the differently-abled above 18 years of age.