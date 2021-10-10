VPS Healthcare enters Kozhikode, Minister opens new centre

Kozhikode, Oct 10 (PTI): Kerala Minister for Tourism and Public Works P A Mohammed Riyas on Sunday inaugurated the VPS Lakeshore Medical Centre near here.

Riyas said he lauded the support of VPS Lakeshore to the State government in Covid-related issues and hoped the newed facility would help the common man. ''Hospitals are not meant to be for profits alone. They should give preference to the interests of the people. Service is the key,'' the Minister said.

This is the second venture of VPS Healthcare after the VPS Lakeshore Hospital in Kochi, a press release from the VPS group said. Speaking on the occasion, Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman of VPS Healthcare, said the new centre would offer state-of-the-art curative facilities as a tertiary healthcare facility in addition to acting as a primary healthcare facility for prevention and propagation with the active participation of the community.

''The expertise of the VPS Lakeshore Hospital in Kochi will be an added support to the facility, which is a leading healthcare provider in South and also a global brand in healthcare tourism. VPS Healthcare launched this new facility in Kozhikode as part of its commitment and support to the people and government of Kerala who are committed to keep the State as a world-class model in health standards and global healthcare destination,'' Vayalil said. The inaugural function was also attended by Minister of Ports and Museums Ahammad Devarkovil, Kozhikode MP M K Raghavan and MLAs Thottathil Raveendran and M K Muneer, among others.

