UK records 34,574 new cases of COVID-19 and 38 new deaths
Reuters | London | Updated: 10-10-2021 20:58 IST | Created: 10-10-2021 20:57 IST
Britain on Sunday recorded 34,574 new cases of COVID-19 and 38 new deaths within 28 days of a positive test for coronavirus.
The government data compared with 34,950 new cases and 133 deaths reported on Saturday.
Sunday's data did not include figures for Wales, the government said.
