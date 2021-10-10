TN inoculates 22.52 lakh in 5th mega camp

Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 10-10-2021 21:08 IST | Created: 10-10-2021 21:08 IST
Chennai, Oct 10 (PTI): Tamil Nadu inoculated 22.52 lakh people against Covid-19 in the fifth mega vaccination drive on Sunday. A total of 11,50,351 people received the first shot and 11,02,290 the second, said the Health Department.

The earlier camps were held on September 12, 19, 26 and on October 3 in which 87,80,262 people were vaccinated.

Chief Minister M K Stalin, Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian and principal secretary to the Health Department J Radhakrishnan inspected the camps.

During a visit to a camp here, Stalin interacted with the people and healthcare workers. He was told that 65 per cent of the population were administered with the first dose and 22 per cent with the second.

Stalin urged the officials to intensify the vaccination exercise and instructed the Collectors to lay emphasis on reaching the targeted number of people to be inoculated.

Today, the number of people vaccinated in the government centres breached the five- crore mark, a press release said.

Among districts, Chennai topped the list by vaccinating 1,63,884 people, Coimbatore 1,09,582, Salem 1,00,359, Tiruchirappalli 95,145 and Villupuram 91,575. Ranipet recorded the least with 17,183.

The vaccines were given in 32,017 health camps, as against the earlier 20,000, in primary health centres, government hospitals, anganwadis, and schools between 7 AM and 7 PM.

In view of the vaccination today, there would not be any special camp on October 11 (Monday), the release said.

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

