Left Menu

Over 46K Covid vaccine doses administered in Delhi on Sunday: govt data

Over 46,000 Covid vaccine doses were administered in the capital on Sunday, of which more than 25,000 people got the jabs at mega camps organised by the Delhi government. According to government data, 46,836 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in Delhi during the day.A total of 25,173 people were vaccinated at mega camps across the city.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2021 21:38 IST | Created: 10-10-2021 21:38 IST
Over 46K Covid vaccine doses administered in Delhi on Sunday: govt data
  • Country:
  • India

Over 46,000 Covid vaccine doses were administered in the capital on Sunday, of which more than 25,000 people got the jabs at mega camps organised by the Delhi government. According to government data, 46,836 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in Delhi during the day.

A total of 25,173 people were vaccinated at mega camps across the city. Of these, 13,662 got the first dose.

The maximum number of doses (6,612) were administered in northeast Delhi, followed by southwest Delhi (3,207), west Delhi (2,831) and Shahdara (2,427).

The mega vaccination camps did not require any prior registration. According to government data, more than 1.90 crore vaccine doses have been administered in Delhi since the inoculation exercise started on January 16. Over 65 lakh people have received both doses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Flu season paired with COVID-19 presents the threat of a ‘twindemic,’ making the need for vaccination all the more urgent

Flu season paired with COVID-19 presents the threat of a ‘twindemic,’ making...

 United States
2
Soccer-Boca Juniors punished by CONMEBOL after Copa Libertadores clashes

Soccer-Boca Juniors punished by CONMEBOL after Copa Libertadores clashes

 Argentina
3
Latest OnePlus Nord 2 update brings September security patch and more

Latest OnePlus Nord 2 update brings September security patch and more

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Two Indian drugmakers to end trials of generic Merck pill for moderate COVID-19; Russia's daily COVID-19 death toll hits record high 968 and more

Health News Roundup: Two Indian drugmakers to end trials of generic Merck pi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021