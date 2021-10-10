Left Menu

COVID-19: Punjab sees 27 new cases, 2 more deaths

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-10-2021 22:18 IST | Created: 10-10-2021 22:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Two more Covid-related fatalities were reported from Punjab on Sunday while 27 fresh cases took the infection tally to 6,01,876, according to a medical bulletin.

The deaths were reported from Amritsar and Gurdaspur, taking the toll to 16,531.

Among the new cases, Pathankot reported nine, followed by three each in Rupnagar and Mohali.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 234.

Twenty-two people recovered from the infection as the number of those who have been cured rose to 5,85,111, as per the bulletin.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh reported two new Covid cases, pushing the infection tally to 65,279. The death toll in the Union territory stands at 820.

The number of active cases in the city is 38 while 64,421 people have been cured so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

