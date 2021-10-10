Paradigm shift in modern women's thinking, don't want to give birth to babies: Karnataka Health Minister

The state Minister for Health & Family Welfare and Medical Education, Dr Sudhakar K on Sunday said that there has been a paradigm shift in modern women's thinking as they do not want to get married and give birth to babies. Speaking at the programme organised by NIMHANS here on World Mental Health Day, the Minister said, "I am sorry to say this, lots of modern women in India want to stay single. Even if they get married, they don't want to give birth. They want surrogacy. So there is a paradigm shift in our thinking, which is not good."

He further said that we are moving towards westernization. "We are going in a western way, we don't want our parents to live with us," said Sudhakar.

Lauding the vaccination drive in the country, the Minister said that we are the only country to give free vaccination to all. Praising the Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya who was also present in the programme, the Karnataka Minister said that more number of vaccines were allotted to the state than the number that was asked for to the central government.

"When we requested union health minister to allocate 1 crore vaccines, 1.5 crore vaccines were allocated to the state and we have achieved 1.48 crore vaccination till date. We still have 40 lakh vaccine stock left in Karnataka," stated the Minister. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)