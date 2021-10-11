Mexico reports 2,690 new cases of COVID-19, 128 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry on Sunday reported 2,690 new cases of COVID-19 in the country and 128 more deaths, bringing the overall number of infections since the pandemic began to 3,723,235 and the death toll to 282,086.

It has previously said that the actual numbers are likely significantly higher than those reported.

