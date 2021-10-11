Left Menu

United States has lost AI battle to China, Pentagon's ex-software chief says

United States has lost AI battle to China, Pentagon's ex-software chief says
The United States has already lost the artificial intelligence battle to China which is heading towards global dominance because of its advances in emerging cyber capabilities, the Pentagon's former software chief told the Financial Times.

Nicolas Chaillan, the Pentagon's first chief software officer who resigned in protest at the slow pace of technological transformation in the U.S. military, said the failure to respond to China was putting the United States at risk.

"We have no competing fighting chance against China in 15 to 20 years. Right now, it's already a done deal; it is already over in my opinion," he told the FT.

