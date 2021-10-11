AstraZeneca's COVID-19 drug cocktail meets main goal in late-stage trial

AstraZeneca said on Monday its antibody cocktail, the first protective shot other than vaccines against COVID-19, met its main goals in a late-stage trial, helping reduce severe COVID-19 or death in non-hospitalised patients.

Also Read: Small study shows antibody growth from AstraZeneca, Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine mix

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)