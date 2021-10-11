AstraZeneca's COVID-19 drug cocktail meets main goal in late-stage trial
Reuters | Updated: 11-10-2021 12:07 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 12:06 IST
AstraZeneca said on Monday its antibody cocktail, the first protective shot other than vaccines against COVID-19, met its main goals in a late-stage trial, helping reduce severe COVID-19 or death in non-hospitalised patients.
