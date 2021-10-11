Guj: 3 women of family found dead; police suspect suicide
The deceased, who hailed from Jamnagar, came to the house of their acquaintance in Bhanvad city here about a week back, an official from Bhanvad police station said.
An elderly woman, her daughter and granddaughter were found dead at the house of an acquaintance in Gujarat's Devbhumi Dwarka district early Monday morning, with police suspecting it to be a case of suicide. The deceased, who hailed from Jamnagar, came to the house of their acquaintance in Bhanvad city here about a week back, an official from Bhanvad police station said. The three women, aged 63, 43 and 18, who used to survive by begging, were found dead in a room at the house where they were staying since last one week, the official said.
Primarily, it appears that the three committed suicide by consuming poison due to their financial problems, he said. The bodies were sent to a government hospital in Jamnagar for postmortem, the official said.
A case of accidental death was registered, he added.
