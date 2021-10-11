Left Menu

Ladakh reports three new COVID-19 cases

PTI | Leh | Updated: 11-10-2021 14:07 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 14:03 IST
Ladakh reports three new COVID-19 cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Ladakh recorded three fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 20,852 while the active cases in the union territory dipped to 52, officials said.

Ladakh has registered 207 Covid-related deaths -- 149 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

Six patients of coronavirus were cured, taking the total recoveries to 20,592, they said.

All the fresh cases were reported in Leh, they said. A total of 579 sample reports in Ladakh, including 323 in Leh and 256 in Kargil, were found negative, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

