Over 8.43 cr unutilized COVID vaccine doses available with states, UTs to be administered

As many as 8,43,17,810 COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories to be administered, informed Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2021 15:14 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 15:14 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
As many as 8,43,17,810 COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories to be administered, informed Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. The ministry further said that 96,75,07,995 vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far through the free of cost channel and through the direct state procurement category.

More than 8.43 Cr (8,43,17,810) balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered. The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain. As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID Vaccines free of cost.

In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

