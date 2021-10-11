Left Menu

Merck applies for U.S. emergency authorization of COVID-19 pill

Merck & Co Inc said on Monday it has applied for emergency use authorization in the United States for its oral drug to treat mild-to-moderate patients of COVID-19.

Reuters | Updated: 11-10-2021 15:35 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 15:31 IST
Merck & Co Inc said on Monday it has applied for emergency use authorization in the United States for its oral drug to treat mild-to-moderate patients of COVID-19. The treatment, molnupiravir, has been developed with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics. If authorized, it would be the first oral antiviral medication. Data released last week showed that molnupiravir could halve the chances of death or being hospitalized for those most at risk of contracting severe COVID-19.

Existing drugs include Gilead Sciences Inc's infused antiviral redeliver and generic steroid dexamethasone, both of which are generally only given once a patient has already been hospitalized. Monoclonal antibody drugs have so far seen only limited uptake due to the difficulty in their administration.

