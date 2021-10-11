Left Menu

Sri Lanka to start vaccinating schoolchildren

Sri Lankan authorities have decided to inoculate schoolchildren for COVID-19 starting next week.According to the Health Ministry, inoculations will begin on Oct. 21 and initially, the vaccine will be given to students in the age group of 18 and 19 years.

Sri Lankan authorities have decided to inoculate schoolchildren for COVID-19 starting next week.

According to the Health Ministry, inoculations will begin on Oct. 21 and initially, the vaccine will be given to students in the age group of 18 and 19 years. They will be given only the Pfizer vaccine.

The ministry says everyone over 20 years old has been given a first dose while 82% have received both doses. Sri Lanka lifted a six-week lockdown on October 1 after COVID-19 cases and deaths showed a rapid decline. The government still maintains strict restrictions. Public gatherings are banned and trains halted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

