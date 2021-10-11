Merck & Co applied for U.S. emergency use authorization for its drug to treat mild-to-moderate patients of COVID-19, putting it on course to become the first oral antiviral medication for the disease. AstraZeneca said its experimental drug had helped cut the risk of severe disease or death in a late-stage study. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* An AstraZeneca senior executive said the drugmaker's antibody cocktail would have a "real advantage" in preventing infection with the coronavirus compared with use as a treatment, after trials showed promise in both settings. * The European Union's drugs regulator is evaluating a marketing authorisation for an antibody cocktail developed by Roche and Regeneron for the treatment and prevention of COVID-19 in people above the age of 12.

* Japan's Chugai Pharmaceutical said it has applied to regulators to expand the use of an antibody treatment for COVID-19 to also allow for preventative care. * The World Health Organization recommended an additional dose of COVID-19 vaccine for immunocompromised people, citing the risk of breakthrough infections.

* Developing nations and the head of the United Nations demanded a fairer global distribution of COVID-19 vaccines. EUROPE

* Russia reported 957 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday, close to the all-time high of 968 reported two days earlier. Its capital Moscow said it was launching free "express" antibody-based tests at a number of locations including shopping malls in an attempt to avert a new wave of restrictions. * Ireland will extend its COVID-19 wage subsidy scheme into the second quarter of 2022 as part of Tuesday's budget announcement, a source familiar with the process told Reuters.

AMERICAS * Canada's health and long-term care industries are bracing for staff shortages and layoffs, as deadlines for vaccine mandates loom across the country.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Thailand will end quarantine requirements for vaccinated visitors from at least 10 countries including the United Kingdom, Singapore, Germany, China and the United States starting Nov. 1.

* Sydney's cafes, gyms and restaurants welcomed back fully vaccinated customers after nearly four months of lockdown, as Australia aims to begin living with the virus and gradually reopen with high rates of inoculation. * New Zealand will require teachers and workers in the health and disability sectors to be fully vaccinated, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said, as she extended restrictions in Auckland for another week.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Egypt's public prosecution said on Sunday it had ordered the arrest of three people after thousands of unused COVID-19 vaccines were found dumped along a water channel.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Stagflation jitters stunted growth in global shares, while bets that major central banks will tighten monetary policy pushed up bond yields and lifted the dollar to a near three-year peak against the Japanese yen.

* It took about 20 months to get there but here we are: European banks are back to the levels they were trading at prior to the global pandemic market crash. (Compiled by Milla Nissi and Juliette Portala; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

